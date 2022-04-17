CHARLES D. “DUKE” SHERIDAN, 76, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. He was born on April 23, 1945, in Ironton, Ohio, to the late Gene and Elizabeth Sheridan. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Furrow; one brother, Jimmy Joe Sheridan; and one sister, Margie Saunders. He was a retired funeral director, a Navy veteran and a member of Ironton St. Joe Catholic Church. He is survived by one daughter, Angela Sheridan; two sons, Wes (Susan) Sheridan and Chris Sheridan (Brandy); seven grandchildren, Brittany, Brandi, Kristen, Cody, Hannah, Tanner and Jordan; seven great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Cooper, Hudson Duke, Kolten, Brigham, Kenzee and Nora; one brother, Vince Sheridan; seven sisters, Mary Gene Patterson, Carolyn Sheridan, Frannie Kimbler, Debbie Bamer, Denise Collins, Laura Sheridan and Kim Boll; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong companion, Roberta Winters. Pallbearers will be Gene Patterson, Gabe Patterson, Mike Patterson, John Patterson, Joseph Patterson, Ryan Riffe, Christopher Kimbler, Chad Sheridan, Aaron Collins, David Saunders, and honorary pallbearer will be Buddy Keyes. Funeral Mass will be at noon Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton, Ohio, with Father Charles Moran and Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to StJude.Org.
