CHARLES E. CRAIG II, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home. He was born July 7, 1943, in Huntington, son of the late Charles Edward and Sady Fisher Craig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Dement. He is survived by his wife, Betty Craig; three daughters, Angela Dement, Jennifer Craig and Lori Craig; four grandchildren, Nathan and Katie Dement, Alex and T.J. Easthom; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Susan Miller; and special friend, Fred Dement. No services will be held. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you