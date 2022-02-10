CHARLES E. CRAIG II, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home. He was born July 7, 1943, in Huntington, son of the late Charles Edward and Sady Fisher Craig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Dement. He is survived by his wife, Betty Craig; three daughters, Angela Dement, Jennifer Craig and Lori Craig; four grandchildren, Nathan and Katie Dement, Alex and T.J. Easthom; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Susan Miller; and special friend, Fred Dement. No services will be held. Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station announces new tenants as development continues to progress
- Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd let go after no agreement on contract
- Parents concerned over religious revival during school
- Bill introduced to create law school at Marshall University
- Religious revival prompts walkout by Huntington High students
- A ‘home for others’: Huntington family raising money to build Habitat house
- Huntington man acquitted of sexual assault charges
- Lawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking child
- Man to serve jail time after admitting to hitting two women with vehicle
- Marshall has its four finalists for AD spot
Collections
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon outdoors
- Photos: “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser
- Photos: Marshall Day at the Capitol
- Photos: 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College
- Photos: Region IV high school swim meet
- Photos: "ACT Now Coalition" official launch
- Photos: National Signing Day press conference for Marshall
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall Recreation Center conducts 13th birthday celebration