CHARLES EDWARD BLACK, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at home. He was born on February 19, 1942, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Louise Black. He is also preceded in death by his wife Esta Black and one brother, Chauncey Black. He was retired from Special Metals and was an Army veteran. He is survived by one daughter, Tracy Forget of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren Sean, Lauren, and Brady Forget; three brothers, George, Dwayne, and Ricky Black; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow the service in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
