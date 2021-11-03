CHARLES EDWARD DAVIS, 95, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born on October 16, 1926, to the late Charles and Alena Davis. He was retired from the Nickel Plant in Huntington, W.Va., and enjoyed many years of fishing on Lake Erie with his best fishing buddy, Jiggs Rigney. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eloise Davis; three brothers, Coleman Davis, Gary Davis, Bill Davis, and a sister, Mary Plybon. Survivors include his daughter, Sharon (Larry) Hawthorne; granddaughter, Tonya (Rick) Hagley; grandson, Michael Hawthorne; two great-granddaughters, Shelby (Brandon) Frost, Logan Hawthorne, and a great-great-grandson, Finn Frost; a brother, Jay (Shirley) Davis; two sisters, Helen Edwards and Sharon Simpkins; sisters-in-law, Margaret Balka and Karen Davis. A special thank you to Kathy Lutz and Isabella Basenback of Ironton, Ohio, for the years of care, companionship and porch swing time. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

