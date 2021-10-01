CHARLES EDWIN CAREY, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Ruth Evelyn Carey, died Sept. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was formerly a truck driver for Chemical Leaman. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 4 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to hospiceofhuntington.org/donate or huntingtoncitymission.kindful.com

