CHARLES EVANS PERRY JR. of Pinellas Park, Fla., formerly of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Jan. 28. There will be a Celebration of Life and Masonic Service at 11 a.m. June 25 at Haller Funeral Home and Crematory, Chillicothe, Ohio. Military graveside service and Fire Department tribute follow at Twin Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you