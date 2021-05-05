CHARLES G. GRANT, 83, of Sebring, Fla., formerly of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Lake Wales, Fla. Charlie was born June 2, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Ira and Velva Jewel Washington Grant. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Betty Grant, a son, Ron Grant, a son-in-law, Steve Davidson, brothers, Clay Grant Jr., Paul Grant, Tom Grant, sisters, Joyce Chaney, Doris McDaniel and Betty Gillespie.
Charlie owned and operated various Giovanni’s Pizza Restaurants. He attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Sebring and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ironton. Charlie was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. He loved to play cards and dominoes. He served his country proudly with the United States Marine Corps.
Those who knew Charlie will forever remember how he loved to pray and his touching, powerful testimony; he surely will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Gary Grant of Boynton Beach, Fla., David (Debbie) Grant of Ironton, Ohio, Chuck Grant of Kings Mountain, Ky.; daughters, Lynne (Art) Shea of Surprise, Ariz., Laura Grant Davidson of Ashland, Ky., Lisa (Rob) Richardson of Lexington, Ky.; his wife, Sherolyn Daniels Grant of Sebring and her children Barry Daniels, Frank Daniels, Deana Probisco; his brother, Jack Grant of California; his sisters, Nancy Lemaster of Coal Grove, Ohio, Charlotte Roach of Huntington, W.Va., Judy Clatworthy of Huntington, W.Va., Marian Harrah of South Point, Ohio, Sharon McCaw of Barboursville, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel by Pastor Matt O’Bryant. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., with full military honors by members of the American Legion Post 93 and the United States Marine Corps.
Visitation will be prior to services Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charlie’s memory to a Hospice organization of choice.
To express a condolence to his family or to share a memory of Charlie, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.