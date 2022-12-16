CHARLES HERMAN SMITH, 79 of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at 8:44 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, and was lovingly cared for in his brother's home. He was born January 7, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Edward and Carol Hensley Smith.
He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1961. He worked at Inco, the "Nickel Plant" for 26 years. He was the former owner and operator of Subway in Barboursville, Milton, and the Barboursville Walmart. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.
Charles was a big fan of '50s music, Marshall University athletics, and telling a good (bad) joke. He especially was proud when he drove his turquoise and white '58 Edsel in the movie, We are…Marshall.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Sue, of 28 years; his brother Roger L. (Vickie) Smith; his two sons, Charles H. Smith Jr. (Kathy Taylor L'Hoste), and Terry L. Smith; his daughter Marie (Jeff) Lindskoog; grandchildren Savannah (Will) Freemon, Alex Smith, Landon Smith, Alayna Smith, Chloe (Dylan) Zyrowski, Christopher Radel and Claire Radel; two great-grandchildren, Moses Zyrowski and Magnolia Freemon; step- granddaughter Kiersten Lindskoog; a very special niece, Laura Hartshorn, nieces Rachel Theeck and Megan Meyer; and nephew Zach Smith. His wife's family includes her son Glenn Frazier Jr., daughters Cindy (Steve) Neil, Melanie (Chuck) McKitrick, and Soni Frazier; grandchildren Ray (Tiffanie) Neil, Brandon (Erica) Frazier, Mason (Burgandy) McKitrick, Seth (Jennifer) Frazier, and Nicolette (Blake) Mayo; and eight great-grandchildren, Aliera, Laycee, Rhett, Kannon, Barrett, Rylan, Brantley and Asher.
Visitation will take place at Chapman's Mortuary, 2851 3rd Ave., Huntington, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. A brief service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709, or to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, 25705.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MOLLY ANN BIRT McCLENNEN, Ph.D., went to her Lord and Savior on November 13, 2022. She died …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.