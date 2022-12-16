Charles Herman Smith
CHARLES HERMAN SMITH, 79 of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at 8:44 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, and was lovingly cared for in his brother's home. He was born January 7, 1943, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Edward and Carol Hensley Smith.

He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1961. He worked at Inco, the "Nickel Plant" for 26 years. He was the former owner and operator of Subway in Barboursville, Milton, and the Barboursville Walmart. He was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.

