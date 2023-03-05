Charles M. Harris
CHARLES M. HARRIS "Mike" passed away peacefully February 17, 2023, in the care of hospice. He was born in Charleston, W.Va., the son of Charles O. Harris and Frances J. Patton, Mike was a graduate of Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio, and attended Marshall University. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his son, Craig Chaney; sister Francie Harris; brothers Jack Harris (Peggy), Rick Harris (Linda), Joel Patton (Connie), Danny Patton (Robin) and many loving nieces and a nephew. Mike worked for a number of years for Traffic Control Products, Roadway Safety Devices before retiring from Lowes. Mike and Cheryl traveled the U.S. and Canada extensively making wonderful memories that will comfort her during this terrible loss. If desired, friends may make contributions to Lifepath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele St. Tampa, FL 33609. National Cremation Society, Ruskin, Fla., assisted with arrangements.

