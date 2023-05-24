CHARLES MAHAN, 84 of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Carole Anne Morris Mahan, died May 22 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He worked for Belville Mining Company, Wirt & Starn, Burkhardt, Anchor Pipeline, and Talbott Drilling. Graveside service will be at noon May 27 at Fox-Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, before the graveside service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

