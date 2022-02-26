CHARLES MILBY VAUGHN, “SUGAR,” 78, of West Virginia, formerly of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Thursday, February 24, 2022, at his home. He was born May 6, 1943, in Scioto County, Ohio, to the late Charles and Mary Blevins Vaughn. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Vaughn, and a sister, Bonnie Kinder. Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Stanley Vaughn, whom he married July 20, 1960; two sons, Charles and Donald Vaughn; a daughter, Amy Vaughn; a sister, Emma Jean (Robert) Hodge; eight grandchildren, Megan (Robby) Miller, William (Tessa) Spaulding, Karshara Spaulding, Elizabeth Vaughn (Chase), Nicholas Call and their mother Amy Call, Donald “T” Bauman and his mother Misty Estep, Derek (Courtney) Shultz, Phillip Willis and their mother Johnna Vaughn; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton, Ronan, Paislee, Raiden, Elenora, Gatlin, Remus and Conner. Over his lifetime, Charlie held many jobs, but he excelled at being an amazing dad, papaw and pap pap. He was an avid bluegrass fan, and he spent decades selling tickets at the Mountaineer Opry House with his dear friends, Larry Stephens and Ralph Hensley. Anyone that knew Charlie knew he loved to tell jokes and had an amazing laugh. Bicycle Pap … We love you! Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with David Ratcliff officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday starting at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall University files lawsuit against Conference USA
- Ex-funeral director accused of placing camera in funeral home restroom
- Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social media
- Design plans, details on Chesapeake Bypass project shared with community
- Marshall granted restraining order against Conference USA
- MICHAEL J. PORTER
- Versatile Schmidt signs with Marshall football
- Pitt's Spears named as new Marshall athletic director
- Sweet Street closes down on Valentine's Day
- Mountain Mama’s Kitchen offers a taste of something different
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, girls basketball
- Photos: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State dedicates two homes
- Photos: "Twosday" celebration at Southside Elementary
- Photos: Wayne vs. Lincoln County, girls basketball
- Photos: Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Marshall vs. Charlotte, men's basketball
- Photos: Christian Spears introduced as new Marshall Athletic Director
- Photos: Swearing-In ceremony for Fire Chief Greg Fuller