CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Linda Jean Adkins Smith, died April 14 at home. He retired from VA Medical Center, Huntington. Private funeral service will be conducted April 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.  

