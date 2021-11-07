CHARLES RICHARD BEASLEY, 98, of Ironton, Ohio, widower of Rosemary Beasley, died Nov. 4. Born June 14, 1923, son of the late Robert F. and Judith Dunn Beasley, he retired from Honeywell Tar Plant. Burial will take place at a later date in the Veterans Section at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

