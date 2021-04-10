CHARLES RICHARD BROWN, 59, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Dahnella Cain Brown, died April 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was formerly a printer at Chapman Printing. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 12 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 11 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

