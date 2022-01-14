CHARLES THOMAS RUNYON, 93, of Deering, Ohio, widower of Doris Vivian Anson Runyon, died Jan. 12 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from Dawson-Bryant Local Schools. Funeral service will be noon Jan. 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Community Hospice, Ashland. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

