CHARLOTTE ANN BLANAR, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Charlotte was born March 1, 1928, in Princeton, W.Va., to the late Charles S. Bowling and Hattie Sue Chambers Bowling. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Blanar of 60 years; sister, Betty Boyd; and brother, Charles S. Bowling Jr. Charlotte worked at AEP for 5 years, graduated from West Virginia State College and taught school at Ruthlawn Elementary for 20 years. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Clark and husband Allen of Proctorville, Ohio; two sons, Michael J. Blanar Jr. of Tampa, Fla., and Stephen and Theresa Blanar of Daytona, Fla.; one grandson, Drew Clark and wife Ann of Proctorville, Ohio; two granddaughters, Taylor and Reagan Blanar of Daytona, Fla.; one great-grandson, Mac Clark; and one great-granddaughter, Edie Clark. A special thanks to The Wyngate at Rivers Edge and all the wonderful people that cared for her these past 3 weeks. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. There will not be a visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

