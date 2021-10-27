CHARLOTTE KATHERINE HAYNES BOTKINS, 84, of Ironton, widow of Clarence Frederick Botkins, died Oct. 23 at home. There will be a graveside service at noon Oct. 28 at Botkins Family Cemetery, Ironton; visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Arrangements directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
