CHASE WILDS, 21 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, the son of David Wilds of Ironton and Nichole Lambert Wilds of Kitts Hill, died March 17. He was a student at Marietta College. There will be a celebration of life from 2 to 6 p.m. March 23 at the Knights of Columbus, 2101 S. 3rd St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

