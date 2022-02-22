CHERRY FAYE SHIELDS, 91 of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away February 19, 2022. Cherry was born in Jackson, Ohio, on April 29, 1930, to James William "Bill" and Grace Ora (Exline) Sheline. She was preceded in death by both her parents; three brothers, Delmar Sheline, Curtis Sheline, Dallas (Joe) Sheline; and two sisters, Freda Music and Helen Leach. Cherry was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Clarence "Ed" Shields, who passed away in 2015 at age 90. She is survived by one daughter, Marsha Ater of Proctorville, Ohio; one son, Ival (Jamie) Shields of Chesapeake, Ohio; four grandchildren, Steven (Jenny) Ater, Matthew Ater, Luke Shields, Leah Shields; and two great-grandchildren, Casen Ater, Reece Ater; sister-in-law, Shirley Sheline; and many nieces and nephews. Cherry retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber of Jackson, Ohio, where she was a lab technician for almost 30 years. She was a founding member of Calvary U.M. Church of Jackson, Ohio, for over 65 years, serving in many capacities including Sunday school teacher, piano player, song leader, ladies missionary leader and Bible Study leader. Cherry volunteered at the Lillian Jones Museum with her good friend Virginia Howe, at local schools, hospitals, and with the Red Cross. Cherry attended First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio, which she loved dearly. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Monday February 21, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. “Your journey here has ended, the battle has been won, and you have heard the Savior say so gently, ‘Child, well done.’ ”
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County EMS supervisor arrested on DUI charge Wednesday
- Victim of Thursday night house fire in Kenova remembered
- MICHAEL J. PORTER
- Lawsuit filed over religious revival at Huntington High
- Sweet Street closes down on Valentine's Day
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Pitt's Spears named as new Marshall athletic director
- Versatile Schmidt signs with Marshall football
- NANCY CARTMILL
- TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir
- Photos: Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, girls basketball
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Harris Riverfront Park skate park
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Batman Book Bingo at Central City Elementary
- Photos: Marshall vs. Charlotte, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Old Dominion, men's basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball sectional