CHERYL LEE BROWN PLEASANT, 72 of Ironton, widow of Harold Pleasant Sr., died Jan. 19. She retired as secretary at Yvonne Dekay School of Dance. Cremation has taken place. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. A Harold T. Pleasant Memorial Fund is set up with USBank. thepleasantfund@gmail.com GoFundMe https://gofund.me/053b02b4 All proceeds will go toward the celebration of life for Tim and Cheryl Pleasant on Memorial Day, May 29 at the Ironton Elks, 416 Park Ave., after the Memorial Day parade. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
