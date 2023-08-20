The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHESTER LEE "CJ" FUGATE, JR., 48, of South Point, OH, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH. Friends may visit from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., before the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, OH, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

