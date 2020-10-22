CHESTER “TED” KELLEY, 77, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Phyllis Kidd Kelley, died Oct. 19 at home. He retired from Rock Hill Schools. Funeral service will be noon Oct. 23, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
