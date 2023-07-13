The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Christopher Sean McComis
CHRISTOPHER SEAN McCOMIS, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born April 13, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kristin Parsons. Christopher was a 1990 graduate of Fairland High School and former manager of Gino's in Proctorville, Ohio. He is survived by his mother, Delma McComis; son and daughter Sean McComis and Megan Henderson and their mother Samantha VanMeter; one granddaughter, Lyla Pemberton and one niece, KrisAnna Parsons. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Sunday July 16, 2023, at Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

