CHRISTOPHER WAYNE STEPHENS, 54, of Buckhead, Ga., died on January 6, 2022. Chris was the son of the late Charles Stephens and Joan Stephens. He was born April 27, 1967, in Huntington, W.Va. He spent most of his childhood in Proctorville, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Navy for three years and was married to Shana on October 12, 1996. He loved his work as a pawn broker. He was an avid outdoorsman. He was a conservative Republican, a life member of the NRA and small businessman. Chris loved his church and his family and friends. Chris Stephens is survived by his wife, Shana and children Sydney and Walker. He also leaves his mother, Joan Stephens, and siblings Charles W. Stephens (Linda), Kelley Smith (Thomas) and Angela Truster (Gregory). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Point Community Church. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. A private interment will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lake Point Community Church at lakepoint.cc. A.E. Carter Funeral Home, Madison, Ga., has care of arrangements. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with local arrangements

