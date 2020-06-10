Essential reporting in volatile times.

CINDY KAY HARMON JENKINS, 62, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Raymond Jenkins, died June 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired as a nurse aide from Community Health. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery follows. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

