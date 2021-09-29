CLARA M. ROWE, 89, of Ironton, widow of Jack E. Rowe, died Sept. 26. She had been an office manager for McGuire Pest Control. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: Starbucks, Qdoba, Papa John’s coming to Stadium Center in Huntington
- Ugly scene mars exciting game in Boone
- Prichard Building project gets $3 million grant; construction expected to begin in January
- List would help buy remaining properties for Chesapeake Bypass
- Despite self-defense claim, Huntington double homicide case moves forward
- Two sentenced to prison in federal drug cases
- JENNIFER MARIE MERRYWEATHER-DEAN
- Rocky Tops Pizza adds local business to Barboursville
- Ashland couple indicted on tax fraud charges in federal court
- Federal lawsuits filed against Putnam drug unit allege unlawful searches, seizures
Collections
- Photos: 'Moana Jr.' at Huntington High School
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. South Charleston, football
- Photos: Funktafest 5
- Photos: 3rd Avenue Art Gallery
- Photos: Appalachian State tops Marshall, 31-30
- Photos: Race for Rembert rubber duck race
- Photos: High school football, Cabell Midland vs. Parkersburg
- Photos: FoxFire Music & Arts Festival, Friday
- Photos: Marshall conducts President's Media Quoits Tournament
- Photos: Kids receive food boxes at Huntington YMCA