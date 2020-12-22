CLARA NELL WOLFE, 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Loren Clifford Wolfe, died Dec. 18 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Rehabilitation Center. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center as a TPW. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 23, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to the activities department of Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, 640 Sand Hill Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or to Hickory Chapel Community Church, PO Box 285, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

