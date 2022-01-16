CLARENCE A. GILLISPIE (Junior), 68, formerly of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord at Canal Winchester, Ohio, on January 13, 2022. Clarence was known to everyone as Junior. He helped out at the Chesapeake Community Center for many years helping the needy. He was a member of Burlington Wesleyan Church in Burlington, Ohio. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence A. and Betty Gillispie of South Point, Ohio; and a brother, Glen Gillispie of Proctorville, Ohio. Clarence is survived by one brother, Eddie (Karen) Gillispie of Proctorville, Ohio; two nephews, Todd (Tonya) Gillispie and Nathan Gillispie, both of Proctorville, Ohio; two great-nephews, Todd Gillispie II and Cooper Nathan Gillsipie of Proctorville, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Judy Gillispie of Proctorville, Ohio. There will be no services held as per request by Clarence. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

