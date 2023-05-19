CLARENCE E. BOGGS, 100, of Ironton, father of Michael Boggs and Cindy McComas, both of Columbus, Ohio, Terri Mollette of Ironton, and Susan Liming of South Bristol, Maine, died May 17 at home. He was employed at Dayton Malleable. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon May 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

