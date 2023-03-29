CLARICE C SPARLING, widow of Bill E Sparling, passed peacefully from this earthly life on March 26, 2023. She was born January 19, 1927, the daughter of Arthur J Clark and Nora Ethel Estep Clark of Ashland, Ky. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by siblings Vivian Coffey, Garnet Clark and Estil Clark. She is survived by her son, David Sparling and daughter Donna (Walter) Taylor; grandchildren James Holbrook and Amy Holbrook, as well as great-grandchildren Janessa and Jaylee Holbrook and Zachary and Alton Cacciacarro. She was a 67-year member of South Point Chapter #404, OES, a Past DGM and Past President of District 24. Services were private and handled by Wallace Family Funeral Home of South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

