Cleveland Ford Jenkins
CLEVELAND FORD JENKINS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home. He was born on September 8, 1935, in Glenwood, W.Va., to the late Kernel and Bertha Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Annabelle Jenkins; and six siblings: Bernard, Ray, Carroll, Emory, Eugene, and Jimmy Jenkins. He was retired from Steel of WV. He was a member of C3 Church in South Point, Ohio, and a Boy Scout Master Troop 52 in Chesapeake, Ohio, for over 20 years. He was an active 4-H advisor for over 20 years and a FFA member. He had a lifelong passion for farming. He is survived by three sons :Eddie Jenkins of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Darrin (Pam) Jenkins of Chesapeake, Ohio, and John (Angie) Jenkins of Coal Grove, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Matthew (Selena) Jenkins, Lucas (Bianca) Jenkins, Sara (Sam) Oluwashina, Ashley (Jordan) Wells, Russell (Sierra) Jenkins, and Jessica (Sammy) Jenkins, Bethany Jenkins; nine great grandchildren: Isabelle, Haley, Austin, Carlie, Haylie, Makya, Case, Baylee, Hallee Jo; sister, Clara Edmunds of Milton, W.Va.; brother, Robert Jenkins of Patriot, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews; beloved friends, Joey and Michelle McMaster, their children: Ashley (Brandon) and Joseph (Cheryl), and Butch Wells; and a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

