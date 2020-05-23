CLIFFORD “BUDDY” WILSON III went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1956, in Huntington, West Virginia, son of Alice Charlene Hickman Wilson and the late Clifford Wilson Jr. He is survived by his mother; sister, Linda (David) Spangler; brother, Danny (Ann Marie) Wilson; and a loving niece, Kristi (Phil) Hebner. Buddy is also survived by aunts, Nancy (Mike) McGraw and Coby (Bob Hickman, deceased) Hickman; and uncle, Dick (Judy) Hickman. Buddy leaves behind a host of beloved relatives and dear friends who are too numerous to mention. In addition, Buddy’s life was greatly blessed by two special spiritual guides, Tom Sharp and Rob Jones. Buddy was a proud graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, Class of 1974, where he played football for the Wonders and was known for his unforgettable sense of humor, quick wit and contagious smile. He remained close to his devoted high school friends for his entire life and considered them his “brothers and sisters.” He attended Marshall University and became a lifelong supporter and diehard fan of all things HERD! His love of tailgating with friends and family at the Lakin tailgating site brought him much happiness. He always arrived early in his custom designed HERD van and immediately and enthusiastically started the celebration! In addition to his time at Marshall, Buddy also studied through Johns Hopkins University and was employed by Huntington Testing. He was involved with Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, and as a board member he actively worked on the project that resulted in increased wheelchair access on the streets of Huntington. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital who provided Buddy with such wonderful care over the past years. In addition, the family is extremely grateful to the staff of A&L Home Care, who became Buddy’s lifeline after he moved to Ohio. Their compassionate care enabled him to thrive in spite of his limited mobility and enhanced his ability to live a higher quality of life. There will be no public service at this time, but a celebration of Buddy’s remarkable life will take place in the future at a date and time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Beulah Baptist Church, P.O. Box 421, Proctorville, OH 45669, or HuntingtonCityMission.org. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
