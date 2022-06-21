Clifford Irvan Sword

CLIFFORD IRVAN SWORD, 80, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday June 17, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born February 15, 1942, to the late Lonnie Everett and Clara Belle Abbott Sword. He was former employee of Freeman Branch Coal Mines, Man, W.Va., and Adams Trucking of Barboursville, W.Va. He loved being outdoors, camping, and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Scott and Douglas Hester; brothers Art and Raymond Epling and sisters Anna Lee Burns, Gene Fizer, Janice Carter and Kathleen Waller; and a granddaughter Ava Hackworth. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Spurlock Sword; three sons, Michael (Angela) Sword of Columbus, Ohio, Kenneth (Debbie) Sword of Millersport, Ohio, and Clifford Jr. (Tammy) Workman of Catlettsburg, Ky.; seven daughters, Debbie Perdue (late Chuck Sergent) of Huntington, W.Va., Sheila (late Shawn Rubin) of Marmet, W.Va., Tresa Thayer of Marmet, W.Va., Clara (Randy) Cremeans of Barboursville, W.Va., Charlotte (Todd) Webb of Kenova, W.Va., Crystal (Hark) Williamson of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Ashley Sword of South Point, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and five great- great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Alan Martin. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerallhome.com.

