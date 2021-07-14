CLIFFORD R. THORNTON, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Margaret Aldridge Thornton, died July 12 in Holzer Senior Care Center. He retired from Ohio Valley Electric Corporation. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 15 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or God’s Hands at Work, P.O. Box 68, Vinton, OH 45686. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

