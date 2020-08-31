CLINTON DARRELL HURLEY, 67, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 29 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired clinical supervisor. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmansmortuary.com
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Ashland Town Center adding several new retailers
- ESPN's Jones riles West Virginians with D'Antoni comment
- Police roundup: Man charged with malicious assault in West Huntington stabbing
- Three Huntington businesses honored for exporting to new countries
- More salary reductions likely at Marshall
- Cabell County eliminates five-day option through at least first half of the year
- Grant Wells named Marshall’s starting QB for opener vs. Eastern Kentucky
- MU will allow fans at football games this fall
- Storm knocks down trees, power lines in region
- WV native reaches new heights with Netflix science show for kids
Images
Collections
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, football
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet
- Photos: Marshall Recreation conducts 3v3 freshman soccer tournament
- Photos: W.Va. high school football
- Photos: Linda Childers' Summer Art Show 2020
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 18
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli