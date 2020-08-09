Essential reporting in volatile times.

CLYDE J. "JACK" DAY, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was born March 18, 1931 in Chaser, Ohio, son of the late Clyde Victor and Emma Louise Daniels Day. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Jo Day; brothers, Charles Marvin Day and Carroll Ray Day; and a sister, Earlene Day. He is survived by one daughter, Vicki (Buddy) Ward of Proctorville, Ohio; two sons, Jack A. Day of South Point, Ohio, and Michael Day of Huntington; four grandchildren: Matt (Lisa) Dillon, Amy Dillon and Justin (Sunny) Day, and Cassi Day; 10 great-grandchildren, including a special great-grandson, Nicholas (Anyssa) Dillon; a sister, Bernice Hesson of Barboursville; and his faithful furry friend, Charlotte. Jack enjoyed being a bus driver for Fairland School District for over 25 years and the kids filled his heart with joy. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Rev. Bill Flannery. Entombment will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

