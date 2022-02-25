COLLEEN MARIE MALONE, 63, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on April 2, 1958, in Springfield, Illinois. She was preceded in death by father-in-law, Michael F. Malone. She is survived by five daughters, Rachael (Michael) Rush, Kasey (Shane) OCana, Ginny (David) Rush, Caitlin (Dakota) Rush and Lacey Malone; grandchildren, Chariti Thacker, Amelie Amour, Brooklyn, Brentlee, Cienna and Emerson; and numerous adopted children. She was a member of American Legion Post 16. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will announce date and times on Colleen’s Facebook page. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you