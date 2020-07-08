CONLEY VERNON WALL, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 7 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Schooner’s restaurant barge to become Pier One Landing
- Employee at Kroger in Huntington’s West End tests positive for COVID-19
- Graduation party leads to ortho department quarantine
- Cabell County Schools looking to implement five-day, face-to-face school weeks
- Masks mandatory in West Virginia buildings at midnight
- Ona couple paints giant American flag in front yard
- Griffith and Feil Soda Fountain closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Fatally ill: How the death of an Appalachian hospital magnified local industry loss
- Business Beat: Husson’s Pizza closes Huntington location; Marshall may use property for business college project
- COVID-19 cases top 150 in Cabell County
Images
Collections
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Paramount Arts Center hosts drive-in concert
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Fireworks Display at Christ Temple Church
- Photos: Independence Day at Heritage Farm
- Photo: Herd That prepares for TBT
- Photos: Spring Valley High School conducts 22nd annual commencement
- Photos: Fairland High School conducts 71st Commencement
- Photos: Wayne High School commencement
- Photos: Mural project in Central City