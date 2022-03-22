CONNIE HART ANDERSON, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. She was born November 25, 1942, to the late Guy and Charlene Hart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Anderson; infant son, Tony Anderson; brother, John Hart; and infant sister, Nancy Hart. She is survived by her children, David (Trina) Hart of Huntington, West Virginia, Mark Anderson of Proctorville, Ohio, Teena (Chip) Watkeys of Texas; five grandchildren, Ashley and Mason Hart, Alex, Andrew and Nichole Watkeys; sister, Jean Dillon; brother, Tom Hart; special sister, Kathy Hart; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. There will be a private family service. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

