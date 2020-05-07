CONNIE MORRIS, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Harry H. Morris, died May 4 at home. Private funeral services will be conducted May 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
