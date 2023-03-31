CONNIE R. BLACKBURN, 76, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, surrounded by her family at home. She was born October 10, 1946, in Williamson, W.Va., daughter of the late Thomas and Bertha Cochran Staton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gregory Staton. Connie has been a member of the Church of Christ since she was 14-years old. She was kind and generous to everyone she knew and met. Connie is survived by her loving husband, James Blackburn; two sons, David B. (Christine) Blackburn of Proctorville, Ohio, and Gregory A. (Melanie) Blackburn of South Point, Ohio; three sisters, Mickey Sue (Mike) Hanlon, Tana Marie (Donald) Lewis, and Pamela Kay (Larry) Sellards; one brother, Joey (Pam) Staton; and two grandchildren, James Thomas Blackburn and Christopher Brian Blackburn. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Minister Alan Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
