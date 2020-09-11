CONNIE SHARON MULLINS, 73, of South Point, Ohio, passed away, peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Connie was born September 28, 1946, in Clintwood, Virginia, a daughter of the late Volley and Virgie Vanover Church. Connie was raised in a Christian home, the daughter of a minister. She was a graduate of Clintwood High School in 1965 and served as the secretary and treasurer of Liberty Line Service for 20 years. Connie was also the owner of Nellis Supply before retiring. Connie’s greatest joy in life was her family, which includes her husband of 55 years, Roger G. Mullins, and her children, Stephen Mullins and his wife Shannon Smith, M.D., of South Point, Ohio, Michelle Marlowe and her husband Jamie Marlowe, also of South Point, Ohio, and Elizabeth Mullins and her husband Lee R. Mullins III of Huntington, W.Va. She adored her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Nonnie,” Luke Marlowe, Seth Marlowe, Dana Marlowe, Michael Mullins, Quincey Mullins, Marley Maxey and Oakley Mullins. Preceding her in death were her three brothers and four sisters. She leaves behind one sister, Ina Jean Hill, several nieces, nephews and cousins, plus very special friends Sue and Sara Martz. Private graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor C.J. Adkins officiating. The family would like to say thank you to all the friends and family for their support. A special thanks to the HIMG oncology department, Hospice of Huntington and Dr. Matias Valsecchi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to stop children’s tumors at nf2biosolutions.org. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
