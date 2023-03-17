MRS. CONSUELO M. ROTAN JEFFREYS, 90 of South Point, Ohio departed this life on March 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Burlington, 7475 County Road 1, Burlington, Ohio, with Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may visit the family 11:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Connie was born March 7, 1933, in Fayetteville, West Virginia. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Burlington. She graduated from Douglass High School, received a certificate for Operating Room Technician from Cabell Huntington Hospital (1962), graduated from Marshall University College of Applied Science (1967), graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse (1971), and graduated from Ohio University (Nursing).
She worked as a nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington VA Medical Center, and The Army Corps of Engineers, where she finished her career. After retiring, she served as a Hospice Volunteer. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eastern Star, Red Hats, and The Smart Set.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband Charles W. Jeffreys; parents Vivian and Hattie B. Scott Rotan; brothers Buster, Ballard, Bobby, Bill, and Buddy; and sister Natalie Barnes. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law Charles and Juanita of Seattle, Washington, Carl and Maha of Columbus, Ohio and Brad and Donna of Bear, Delaware; grandsons Grant (Jasmine), Brent, Nicholas, and Zachary Jeffreys; one granddaughter Briana Jeffreys; three great grandsons Lavon, Xavier, and Makai Jeffreys; sisters Geraldine Jackson, Eva Layne, and Rebecca Walker; sisters-in-law Shirley Rotan and Kathy Rotan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Jeffreys and her family.
