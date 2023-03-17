Consuelo M. Rotan Jeffreys
MRS. CONSUELO M. ROTAN JEFFREYS, 90 of South Point, Ohio departed this life on March 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Burlington, 7475 County Road 1, Burlington, Ohio, with Pastor Gary Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Friends may visit the family 11:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Connie was born March 7, 1933, in Fayetteville, West Virginia. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Burlington. She graduated from Douglass High School, received a certificate for Operating Room Technician from Cabell Huntington Hospital (1962), graduated from Marshall University College of Applied Science (1967), graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse (1971), and graduated from Ohio University (Nursing).

