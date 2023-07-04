CORA ANN BLEVINS HALL, 75, of South Point, Ohio, passed away July 2, 2023, at her home. Cora was born September 9, 1947, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Porter Blevins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Duane Hall. Cora is survived by her three daughters, Melissa (Dan Holt) Searls of Charlotte, N.C., Melinda (Robert Hatfield) Malcolm of South Point, Ohio, and Melody (Rick) Gaston of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three sisters, Joyce Johnson of Ashland, Ky., Betty Grossl of Westwood, Ky., and Debbie Esque of Raceland, Ky.; five grandchildren, Tasha Lynch, Jude Crabtree, Lakin Hall, Wade Malcolm, and Taylor Sacco; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend Nancy Hamburg. A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Jack Kackley officiating. Friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Cruising' now allowed in Huntington on the first Sunday of each month
- Touma family to gift Century Building in downtown Huntington to Marshall
- Lee Greenwood expected to perform at unveiling of Huntington's Gold Star monument
- Long, Vellaithambi battle for quarterback spot
- All-Tri-State softball: Lieving large
- Jackson picking up offers, putting down critics
- Zerkle hiring a 'no-brainer'
- Prospects try to impress college coaches at Zerkle camp
- Big John and Bill Cornwell: Dawg Dazzle 2023 is four days away
- Higher education institutions in WV respond following recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Collections
- Photos: Bubbles & Bourbon Brunch
- Photos: Morgan Zerkle Prospect Camp
- Photos: Morgan Zerkle introduced as new softball coach at Marshall
- Photos: People cool off at Dreamland Pool
- Photos: Greg White basketball camp
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: HMA Block Party: Where Art Comes to Life
- Photos: Babe Ruth 14s All-Star Series, Huntington vs. Beckley
- Photos: South Point's Party in the Park
- Photos: Ribbon cutting ceremony for Anchor of Hope