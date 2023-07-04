The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cora Ann Blevins Hall

CORA ANN BLEVINS HALL, 75, of South Point, Ohio, passed away July 2, 2023, at her home. Cora was born September 9, 1947, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Albert and Ethel Porter Blevins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Duane Hall. Cora is survived by her three daughters, Melissa (Dan Holt) Searls of Charlotte, N.C., Melinda (Robert Hatfield) Malcolm of South Point, Ohio, and Melody (Rick) Gaston of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; three sisters, Joyce Johnson of Ashland, Ky., Betty Grossl of Westwood, Ky., and Debbie Esque of Raceland, Ky.; five grandchildren, Tasha Lynch, Jude Crabtree, Lakin Hall, Wade Malcolm, and Taylor Sacco; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend Nancy Hamburg. A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Jack Kackley officiating. Friends may visit from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

