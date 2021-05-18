CORENA THOMPSON, 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Robert Joseph Thompson, died May 15 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 19 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Burial following in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are to be followed. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

