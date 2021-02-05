CURTIS DAVID FULKS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Roberta Fulks, died Feb. 3. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

