CURTIS DAVID FULKS, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, a loving daddy, brother and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. He was surrounded by his family after fighting a courageous battle with Kidney Cancer. He was born February 22, 1928, in Platform, Ohio, a son of the late Jim and Ruby Fulks. Curtis was a dairy and vegetable farmer and had a love of animals. His greatest joy was working on the farm. He missed it so much as he grew older and could no longer farm. He loved it when friends or family would take him on a drive to the farm; he had so many memories and stories to tell from his days on the farm. He loved going to the Gallipolis Stock Market and buying and selling cattle and visiting with his friends at the stock market. Curtis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Roberta, in 2018, his three sisters, Charlene Johnson, Maxine Edwards and Patty Swain, his four brothers, Howard Fulks, Jerry Fulks, Mack Fulks and James Fulks Jr., plus many other family members that he loved dearly. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Spurlock and her husband Rick of Proctorville, with whom he has lived since Roberta passed; his only living brother, Ron Fulks and his wife Joan of Charlotte, North Carolina; and many other nieces, nephews and family whom he loved. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Proctorville and a Kentucky Colonel. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jeff Black officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Our hearts are broken, but we have peace in knowing Daddy is no longer suffering! The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to caregivers, Jewlie Vance and Reda Jarrell, who took wonderful care of him. Daddy loved both of these girls. We would also like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their care and guidance during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coombs' signing sends Huff's message out about Herd program
- Mingo woman recognized for work as COVID-19 nurse indicted in 2020 shooting
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Heritage Farm finishes work on new treehouse
- Huff wants to get Herd recruiting up to speed
- Chuck Landon: Herd suffering from one-sided C-USA schedule
- Leftwich takes path less traveled to Super Bowl LV
- ALLEN JOHN WILKINS, Ph.D.
- EDDIE D. HARDY
- Informal House poll shows lawmakers considering cuts to WVU, Marshall to pay for elimination of personal income tax
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: New portrait of Dr. Carter G. Woodson unveiled at MU Visual Arts Center
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Boyd County vs. Bethlehem
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Ashland vs Robertson County
- Photos: LesMills BodyCombat course at The Rec