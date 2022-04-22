CURTIS MICHAEL ADKINS, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on December 1, 1975, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Russell and Claudia Burns Adkins. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Russell Adkins Jr. He was an employee of Yesterday Delivery Service since 1996, and last year he became the owner and operator of TC Mobile Welding. He is survived by his fiancée, Tish Daniels; two brothers, Gary “Toad” Adkins and Randy Adkins; one sister, Jackie Estep; niece, Dorothy; nephews, Willie and Andy; several other nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends; and special friends, Ernie Mann and Kirk Jackson. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Greater Love Temple, South Point, Ohio, with Bishop T. Andrew Aiken officiating. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

