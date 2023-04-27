CURTIS RAY LIVINGSTON, 73 of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Ashland, Ky., husband of Patricia Ann West Livingston, died April 24 at home. He retired from Marathon as a Supervisor and was owner of the Subway shop on 8th Street in Huntington. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 28 at the Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
