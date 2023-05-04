CYNTHIA MARIE REED, 61 of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home. She was born June 14, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Jane Hardin Reed and the late Jesse Reed. Her maternal grandmother, Gladys Walker, also preceded her in death. She was a retired LPN. Along with her mother, she is survived by three brothers, Jesse Ray Reed Jr., Chris Reed and Jeff Reed; two sisters, Kimberly Brown, and Penny Reed; and several nieces, nephews, and aunts. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Dale Barnett officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you